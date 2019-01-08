Heckmondwike man caught in Halifax with bag containing £64,000 in dirty cash

A man has been handed a suspended prison sentence after being caught with a bag containing £64,000 in dirty cash.

Afzhan Nasar Hussain was seen collecting a bag filled with cash from an off-licence in Halifax on 5 September, 2017.

The cash seized by HMRC investigator in Halifax.

Also in crime: Police appeal after car stolen in Yorkshire with young child inside



An investigation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) showed that Hussain left the shop in Hopwood Lane and drove away in a BMW.

Soon after, he was pulled over by HMRC officers at a petrol station in Godley Lane.

Officers searched the vehicle and found the bag filled with £64,000 in cash.

Hussain was arrested at the scene and the cash was seized.

When questioned by investigators, he refused to comment or explain where any of the money had come from.

He later admitted the money did not belong to him and he was collecting the bag of cash as a favour for an associate.

Hussain said he was told that the money in the bag amounted to £5,000.

Also in crime: Fears over dog snatching ring in Yorkshire after several pets go missing on walks with owners



The 42-year-old, of Old Station Court, Heckmondwike, admitted possession of criminal property during a hearing at Bradford Crown Court on December 11 last year.

He was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years, at the same court today.

The seized money was forfeited to the Crown following a hearing at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on November 21, 2017.

An HMRC spokesman said: “Hussain was carrying thousands of pounds of unexplained cash. He thought his criminal activity would go unnoticed, but he was wrong and now he is paying the price.

“People involved in money laundering help to fund the illegal activities of organised crime gangs. Anyone with information about this type of crime should report it to HMRC online, or call our Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”