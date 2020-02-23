Helicopter and seven police cars used to catch unlicensed drug driver who reached 99mph on Stanningley Bypass

Have your say

Seven police cars and a helicopter had to be used to catch an unlicensed driver who drove through Leeds at almost 100mph while high on cocaine.

Brandon Ismay eventually surrendered to police when he drove into a cul-de-sac during the dangerous 15-minute chase through the streets of west Leeds.

Brandon Ismay drove at 99mph during chase along Stanningley Bypass

Ismay was seen by police officers in a Peugeot van on Broadway, Horsforth, at 3am on December 23 last year.

The officers stopped to speak to him when they spotted a defect on the vehicle.

Ismay sped off and switched off his headlights.

He mounted a kerb and drove on the wrong side of the road before reaching 99mph along Stanningley bypass.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, said seven police cars and the West Yorkshire Police helicopter became involved in the pursuit.

The incident came to an end when Ismay drove into a cul-de-sac and gave himself up.

Ismay was found in possession of small bag of cocaine.

Mr Ahmed said: "He clearly appeared to be under the influence of drink and drugs."

A roadside test for cocaine was positive.

Ismay refused to provide a blood test, claiming he had a fear of needles.

He refused to comment about the incident during interview.

The court heard the defendant has only ever held a provisional driving licence.

Ismay, 21, of Harold Road, Hyde Park, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possessing a class A drug, driving without insurance and having no licence.

He has previous convictions for drug and driving offences.

Sean Smith, mitigating, said Ismay had moved away from Leeds to Withernsea after his previous convictions in a bid to stay out of trouble.

He said the offences occurred after he made the mistake of returning to Leeds for Christmas.

Mr Smith said: "He had turned his life around for the better by moving away.

"He has undone all the good work in one fell swoop.

"There is only himself to blame if he is sent to custody today."

Ismay was jailed for eight months and banned from driving for 16 months.

Judge Penelope Belcher said: "It is time to mature and grow up."