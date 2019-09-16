Hero Leeds barbers tackled razor blade thug attacking city shopper

TWO have-a-go hero barbers helped tackle a drunk razor blade wielding thug who was slashing a shopper's face outside their Leeds city centre shop.

A Leeds Crown Court judge praised their public spirited actions before handing "dangerous" attacker Donavan Dodsley an extended nine-year jail sentence.

Donavan Dodsley

Dodsley, who had drunk six litres of cider, launched an unprovoked attack on a man as he was putting money in a parking meter on Kirkgate as his wife waited in their car.

Dodsley, 30, grabbed hold of the man and threw him to the ground before slashing at his face with the razor blade.

Usama Rafique, 29, and Sandy Minto, 30, who work at Blue Collar Barbering on Kirkgate, grabbed Dodsley and pulled him away from his victim.

Dodsley tried to attack Mr Rafique and Mr Minto, but they threw Dodsley to the ground before Mr Rafique ran in the shop to fetch a broom stick.

Mr Minto repeatedly struck Dodsley with the broom, which snapped.

Mr Rafique filmed the incident on his mobile phone as a passing member of the public tackled Dodsley - who still had a razor blade in his hand - and held him on the floor.

Dodsley, of no fixed abode, was held until police arrived at around 8.30am on Saturday March 9.

Prosecutor, Camille Morland said the attack victim suffered minor cuts to his left ear, mouth and neck.

He was treated by a paramedic at the scene but did not need hospital treatment.

After the sentencing hearing, barber Mr Minto said: "The gentleman was going to Kirkgate Market to get his fruit and veg.

"He was paying for his parking outside the shop when we saw what we thought was someone mugging him.

"It was one of those things when your instinct just kicks in. We weren't scared. We saw something bad happening and we just couldn't stand by and watch it.

"God knows what would have happened if we had just left it."

Dodsley admitted attempting to wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and having a bladed article.

He has 14 convictions for 21 offences including possessing an offensive weapon, affray, robbery, battery and wounding.

The court heard Dodsley had been suffering from a Spice induced psychosis the day before the attack and had drunk six litres of cider in the hours leading up to it.

Ben Thomas, mitigating, said: "He has no recollection of what happened. He accepts responsibility and expresses remorse for his actions.

"He apologises through me to the man and his wife. He is utterly ashamed and appalled at what he did."

Judge Tom Bayliss QC handed Dodsley an extended nine-year jail sentence.

Dodsley must serve at least two thirds of the sentence before he is eligible to apply for parole and will will be subject to a five year extended licence period when he is released.

Judge Bayliss told Dodsley: "I have no doubt at all that you are a very dangerous man. I have no doubt that you present a significant risk to the public.

"This was an unprovoked attack with a razor blade on a complete stranger in the middle of Leeds on a Saturday morning.

"Mercifully the injuries are not serious. That is only because people came to help. As a result of their assistance he was able to escape.

"You then tried to attack the witnesses. They had to use a broom to defend themselves.

"Another member of the public helped. All of those people showed a public spirited desire to help. They are to be commended."