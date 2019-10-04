Heroic Yorkshire police dog who went viral after being reunited with his handler retires

A heroic Yorkshire police dog who went viral after a heart-warming video of him being reunited with his handler is retiring from North Yorkshire Police after nine years with the force.

PD Dutch melted hearts across the globe after a video of him jumping into the arms of his handler after two weeks apart was shared as far as America, New Zealand and South America.

PD Dutch with his handler PC Marc Thompson

In the video, the Dutch Herder rushes over to PC Marc Richardson after he returns from leave and jumps into his arms while police dog Bailey runs laps around the two of them.

In another viral video, Dutch launches himself through the open window of a ‘suspicious’ vehicle to detain a suspect as part of a training exercise.

After celebrating his 10th birthday earlier this year, the North Yorkshire force made the decision to retire Dutch following a successful career spanning nine years.

Throughout his service, Dutch has tracked and detained hundreds of suspects, aided arrests and helped to bring missing and vulnerable people home. He has also gained recognition as the force’s longest-serving General Purpose dog.

Dutch's handler PC Richardson said: “Dutch and I have worked together for nearly nine years, he has been my constant companion and I’m absolutely gutted he’ll no longer be by my side every day at work.

“He’s been the most brave, fearless and loyal partner – always ready to work at a moment’s notice and on numerous occasions has protected me from potentially serious injury at the hands of violent offenders. Out of work he’s the most chilled out, loving dog you would ever meet and a much-loved member of the family.

“He has also saved the lives of at least two people who, without being found by Dutch, would have succumbed to the elements or the effects of an overdose. Just last week he found an unconscious hypothermic missing person in dense undergrowth.

“He’s an incredible police dog, maybe the best that I will ever work with and I’m so proud of everything he’s done in his time at North Yorkshire Police."

Dutch has been with PC Richardson since he was just 18 months old and qualified as a General Purpose dog within weeks of his first birthday.

His first arrest as a police dog saw him detain a violent male who was throwing missiles at police officers from a flat window in Scarborough

Other notable jobs include him dealing with a man with a crossbow in York which he received an area commanders commendation for and detaining a man in a siege situation who’d barricaded himself inside a property with what appeared to be handgun.

During his career he has also been trained to work as a Firearms Support Dog, Police Support Unit Dog (PSU) and was trained to fly in helicopters.

Dutch will now enjoy his retirement at PC Richardson’s home along with new trainee General Purpose dog PD Thorn who starts with the force on Monday.