Heroic Yorkshire police officers on way home from charity cycle when they capture stolen car

A group of heroic Yorkshire police officers who completed a 180 mile cycle trek for charity were on their way back to Hull when they managed to stop a stolen car and arrest the driver.

The officers were travelling in a mini bus on Spring Bank West Hull, after completing the Poll Unity Tour UK in memory of fallen officers, when they came across the stolen car.

The stolen black vehicle had been chased by officers in Hull when it became impaled on a concrete bollard on Sunday evening.

The officers in the mini bus came across the car, jumped out of their vehicle and apprehended both the driver and the passenger.

The Humber Roads Policing Team praised their quick-thinking on Twitter.

The team said: "Stolen car recovered after a short pursuit in Hull after it was impaled on a concrete bollard. As luck would have it the @PolUnityTourUK Humberside contingent were passing, jumped out of their mini bus and apprehended driver and passenger! #teamwork #832"

The team, including Humberside Police Chief Constable Lee Freeman, Humberside PC Darren Kirkwood and North Yorkshire Inspector Denise Wond, who cycled 180 miles to raise money for Care of Police Survivors (COPS), a charity which helps the families of police officers killed in the line of duty.

The team set off from Hull on Friday and travelled to the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire for a national police memorial service.

Each officer rode in memory of a fallen officer.

Inspector Wond rode for North Yorkshire PC Richard Ellerker who tragically died from a heart attack following an altercation with a drunk and violent man on Boxing Day 1993.