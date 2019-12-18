Heroin dealers jailed after swapping £130,000 in drug money on Moortown street

Two heroin dealers were jailed after swapping £130,000 in drug money on a Moortown Street.

Yusuf Kara, 30, met up with Ashraf Khan, 31, in Whinbrook Gardens in October of this year.

A suitcase full of cash and heroin found by NCA officers. Photo provided by NCA.

Kara took a black bin bag from the boot of his car and put it into the back of Khan's van.

Both men then drove away.

Later that day in Bolton officers stopped Khan and found approximately £130k in cash hidden under a false floor in the van.

He was arrested at the scene.

Kara was arrested on Shearbridge Road in Bradford.

When officers searched his house they found 56 packages, each containing 1kg of heroin, hidden in bags and a suitcase.

The drugs had a street value of around £3 million

Kara, of Glendare Avenue in Bradford, admitted conspiracy to supply class A drugs and money laundering last month.

Khan, of no fixed abode but formerly of Bradford, admitted money laundering.

They appeared at Leeds Crown Court today and were sentenced to 10 years four months and 28 months in prison respectively.

Jo Broadbent, National Crime Agency operations manager, said: “The seizure of this significant amount of heroin is a big step towards protecting the public from the damage and devastation drugs cause.

“These drugs often end up in the hands of County Lines networks, where they fuel violence and the exploitation of young and vulnerable people.

“This significant amount of drugs haven’t made their way to the streets and the criminals behind them are behind bars.

“Tackling drug trafficking is one of our highest priorities, and the NCA will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to pursue and disrupt offenders.”