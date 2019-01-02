Hilarious moment bungling scooter riders 'crashed like Jay from the Inbetweeners' while fleeing police

This is the hilarious moment a bungling pair of scooter riders crashed into a pavement at slow speed "like Jay from the Inbetweeners" while trying to flee from police.

Derbyshire Police shared the comical footage on social media after officers had tried to pull over the moped at 10.20pm on New Year's Day.

The images of the crash were put out by Derbyshire Police. Photos: SWNS

Traffic cops came across the bike with no number plates and one rider who was not wearing a helmet on Hampshire Road, in Chaddesden, Derby.

-> Puppy dumped in Leeds clothes recycling bin sparks urgent RSPCA appeal

But as they tried to stop the pair, they tried to make their escape - but ended up wobbling across the road for a few yards before toppling to the ground.

The men continued to escape on foot and eventually got away having last been seen on nearby Cowsley Road.

Police have now seized the bike and launched an appeal for witnesses to get in touch if they recognise either of the men.

The slow motion crash was described as 'like Jay from the Inbetweeners'

A Derbyshire Police spokeswoman said: "The officers had tried to stop the men for not wearing a helmet or having a number plate before they fled on foot.

"The passenger was wearing black bottoms with a stripe on the leg and a black top.

“The driver was wearing a black and white top as well as black trousers and white trainers. Neither of them were traced."

Derbyshire Road Policing Unit tweeted about the incident and said: "Imagine the conversation went something like this: 'Quick bruv, let me ride. I'll get us away from the bizzies'. Imbeciles. Unfortunately quicker on their feet than us but bike #Seized."

Web users were quick to compare the amusing footage to a classic scene from the E4 comedy show The Inbetweeners, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

In the third episode of the third series cocky Jay Cartwright – played by James Buckley – claims to pals he knows everything about riding motorbikes.

Boasting that his dad used to drink with Lance Armstrong, he jokes "it's like ridding a bike, innit" - before driving off and crashing straight into a shop front.

Kyle Robins wrote: "Ladies and gentlemen, I give you Derby's answer to Jay Cartwright."

Thomas Bolton added: "That would have done the Inbetweeners boys proud. What morons."

Darth Gorilla tweeted: ""You'll never catch me alive coppaaaa!!!".... *THWACK*"

Anyone with information about this incident or the people involved can call police on 101 quoting incident number of 1505 of 01/01.

They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.