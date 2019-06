Have your say

Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield, 74, will face a retrial over the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans, judge Sir Peter Openshaw has ruled at Preston Crown Court.

About 10 family members were in court on Tuesday morning as the judge made his ruling, which followed a hearing on Monday.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) sought a retrial after a jury was discharged in April following a 10-week trial.

Court was adjourned until later on Tuesday for legal discussions.