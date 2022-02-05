Horror as man found with blood on hands after killing dog in religious ritual

A man was found with bloodstained hands after he killed his pet dog in a religious ritual, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

By Claire Lewis
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 10:35 am

Jozef Daria, aged 36, of Broom Valley Road, Rotherham, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on January 20 charged with causing unnecessary suffering of an animal after admitting that he killed his pet Chihuahua, named Lily.

South Yorkshire Police said the dog was killed during a “religious ritual”.

The force said that on Friday, October 15 officers attended Daria’s home after concerns were raised when he was seen in his garden with blood on his hands while holding a carrier bag.

Jozef Daria killed his pet dog, Lily, in a religious ritual

A spokesman said: “Officers conducted a search of Daria’s garden and found a dead Chihuahua in a carrier bag concealed behind a bush.

“When questioned, Daria stated that he had killed the dog as part of a religious ritual he was doing that afternoon. A knife was recovered from his home that had been used to cut the dog’s neck.

“Working in partnership with the RSPCA, Rotherham neighbourhood officers ensured Daria’s other two dogs were seized for their own safety.”

Daria was sentenced to a two-year community order, 25 days of rehabilitation, 90 days of alcohol abstinence and ordered to pay court costs of £95.

He was banned from owning or keeping animals for five years.