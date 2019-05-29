A house in Sheffield is still taped off and under police guard following the deaths of two boys in Sheffield.

The cordon has been in place in Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, since Friday morning when emergency services were called to a property in the street.

Six children were taken to hospital, with two boys – Blake Barrass, 14 and Tristan Barrass, 13 – later declared dead.

The four other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have since been discharged from hospital.

Post mortem examinations have been carried but the results have not yet been disclosed by South Yorkshire Police.

Blake and Tristan’s mum, Sarah Barrass, 34, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, has been charged with murdering the boys and three counts of attempted murder.

Brandon Machin, 37, of no fixed abode, is also accused of two counts of murder.

The suspects appeared at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday and were remanded in custody, with a provisional trial date of November 12 set.

Court orders are in place banning the identification of any children involved in the case other than Blake and Tristan.

The orders cover social media comments, photographs or anything else that could lead to their identification.

South Yorkshire Police has warned that those who name the youngsters could be charged with contempt of court.