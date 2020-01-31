How Hull will remember Libby Squire one year on since the university student disappeared after a night out with friends

Tomorrow marks a year to the day Hull university student Libby Squire disappeared after a night out in the city centre with her friends.

The 21-year-old disappeared in the early hours of February 1, last year after she was turned away from the Welly nightclub in Beverley Road the night before.

Libby Squire disappeared in the early hours of February 1, last year after she was turned away from the Welly nightclub in Beverley Road the night before.

She was last seen an hour after leaving the club on a bench near the Beverley Road and Cottingham Road junction, but then vanished.

Humberside Police carried out large-scale searches and door-to-door inquiries in a desperate attempt to find Libby.

The searches and appeals continued for several weeks until March 20, when police confirmed her body had been recovered from the Humber Estuary.

Detectives then announced they were treating her death as a "potential homicide".

Libby’s funeral finally took place on October 3 at her home village of West Wycombe at St Lawrence Church.

Read more: The beautiful way Hull plans to remember Libby Squire as today marks six months since student disappeared

On October 24, police announced Pawel Relowicz had been charged with the rape and murder of Libby.

His case has since been sent to Hull Crown Court and a trial has been set for June.

To mark the first anniversary of Libby's disappearance the Hull Community Church in Newland Avenue is opening its doors today for anyone to light a candle and have a moment of reflection to remember Libby.

The church said it is also holding prayers for 21-year-old Charlie Allan, who also disappeared following a night out at Spiders nightclub in Cleveland Street, Hull, in the early hours of January 19.

Read more: Heartbroken family and friends gather to say goodbye as funeral of Libby Squire takes place today

Humberside Police revealed it was focusing searches for Charlie in the River Hull after CCTV footage recovered that showed a person walking alone in the Wincolmlee area before they seem to fall into the river.

A church spokeswoman said: "The church will be open to anyone to light a candle and have a moment of reflection to remember Libby and to remember your own loved ones.

"We will also remember Charlie Allan who is still missing.

"They are forever in our hearts.

"Hull does not forget."

Hull City Council has also approved plans for a new bench in the 21-year-old's memory.

It will replace the current bench on Beverley Road where the student was last seen and has become a focal point for tributes.

Libby's parents have approved the bench which will have a plaque on it with a quote from Winnie the Pooh and there will be roses engraved on the bench too as a permanent reminder.