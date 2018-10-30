Huddersfield hit and run: Woman thrown 10ft across road during collision on Thornhill Avenue

A pedestrian was thrown 10ft across a Huddersfield road after being hit by a car which then left the scene.

West Yorkshire Police today urged any witnesses to come forward as they continue to hunt the hit and run driver involved in the collision on Thornhill Avenue.

It happened at the junction with Acre Street at around 10.50am on Friday, October 26.

A spokesman said a woman in her 40s was hit by the black or grey Vauxhall Corsa as it turned left down Thornhill Avenue.

The force of the impact was so great that she was thrown around 10ft across the road and landed near a parked car.

The spokesman said: "The Corsa failed to stop at the scene and continued to drive towards Huddersfield town centre.

"The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries but were not thought to be life threatening."

Inquiries are continuing to trace the driver and the Corsa, which suffered damage to the windscreen and was missing a windscreen wiper.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the car prior or after the collision, or has any further information is asked to contact the police via 101, quoting log *617 of 26 October.