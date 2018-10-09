Huddersfield shooting: Loud bangs heard in Edgerton Grove Road, Marsh as 18-year-old man shot

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital after being injured in a shooting in Huddersfield last night.

The incident happened at around 23.15pm in Edgerton Grove Road, Marsh.

Police were alerted after residents heard loud bangs at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police today said an 18-year-old male had suffered an injury to his leg and was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage in the area as inquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Andy Farrell, of the Firearms Prevent Team, said: “Our investigation is in its early stages as we are establishing the circumstances of the incident last night.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area to come forward with any information to assist us with our enquiries."

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information is asked to contact the Firearms Prevent Team via 101, quoting crime reference number 13180503766.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

