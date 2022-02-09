Huge police response in Yorkshire as chase ends with stolen van carrying gas cylinders hitting tree

At least six police vehicles and a fire engine were spotted on Callow Drive in Gleadless on Tuesday morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “We received reports at 11am [on Tuesday] of a stolen red Ford Transit vehicle on Myrtle Road in Sheffield.

“Roads Policing Officers attended the area and after locating the vehicle requested the driver stopped. The driver failed to stop and a short pursuit commenced.

Police and firefighters on Callow Drive in Gleadless, Sheffield, after a van was stolen and crashed into a tree following a chase

“The pursuit came to a stop following the vehicle colliding with a tree on Abney Road.

“The suspect, a 26-year-old man, fled the scene but was later detained by officers and arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. He remains in police custody.”