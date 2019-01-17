Hull detectives release e-fit image after woman fought off alleged sex attacker in Anlaby Road

Detectives investigating an alleged sexual assault in Hull have released an e-fit image of the man they want to trace.
Humberside Police said the incident was reported to have happened in a bus shelter in Anlaby Road at around 2am on Saturday, December 22.
The woman fought the man off and fled to a nearby takeaway.
A spokesman said: "We want to find this man, and are appealing for information.
"We have already traced a key witness in connection with this who has helped with our investigation."
Anyone who recognises the man in the image is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 65 of 22/12/18.