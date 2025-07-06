Humberside Police officers are keen to speak to men in CCTV footage as part of an ongoing investigation into a reported rape on Princes Avenue, Hull.

There is an ongoing investigation into a reported rape within an address on Princes Avenue in Hull at around 1am on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

CCTV footage shows three men who the police are keen to speak to as part of Humberside Police’s investigation.

Detective chief inspector, Leanne Murphy, said: “The CCTV images we have released today are from Thursday (3 July) and we are looking to identify and speak with the men in the images, as they may have valuable information that could assist with our investigation.

Do you recognise these men in the CCTV? (Pic credit: Humberside Police)

“Extensive enquiries have been, and continue to be, underway including hundreds of hours of CCTV footage from the local area being reviewed. We also continue to work closely with partner agencies, as well as our protecting vulnerable people unit to establish the circumstances around this incident.

“The victim also continues to be supported by specially trained officers at this time.

“Whilst rare, incidents of this nature naturally cause concern within local communities, and I’d like to reassure the public that we are doing everything we can to investigate this incident which occurred within an address on Princes Avenue.

“We are urging anyone who recognises these men or believes they may have further information that would assist our investigation, to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 25*91417.”