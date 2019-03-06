Hull man charged with voyeurism and stealing sex toys charged with seven more offences.

A man from Hull who had previously been charged with voyeurism, outraging public decency and stealing sex toys and knickers has been charged with seven additional offences.

Polish national Pawel Relowicz, of Raglan Street, Hull has now been charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of voyeurism, two counts of outraging public decency and one of receiving stolen goods in connection with seven alleged incidents committed between 2017 and 2019 in Hull.

Relowicz had already been charged with five offences including stealing a number of sex toys, knickers and photographs, as well as a laptop, Kindle and speaker, from an address in Ventnor Street, Hull, between January 25 and January 28.

On January 19 he is accused of outraging public decency by masturbating on Wellesley Street in the city.

He is also accused of stealing three sex toys from an address on Raglan Street, between December 7 and December 10 in 2017, theft of a Playstation 4, console and controller from 34 Lambton Street, between December 1 and 4 2017 and voyeurism at an address in Edgecumbe Street on July 23 2017.

The charge relating to voyeurism said he "watched another person doing a private act knowing that the person did not consent to being observed."

He appeared at Hull magistrates court on Monday, February 11 and speaking through an interpreter, denied the charges.

Detective Superintendent Martin Smalley said: "Twenty-four-year-old Pawel Relowicz from Raglan Street in Hull has been charged with seven further offences including two counts of burglary, two counts of voyeurism, two counts of outraging public decency and one of receiving stolen goods in connection with seven alleged incidents committed between 2017 and 2019 in Hull.

"Last month he was also charged with five other offences including three of burglary, one of voyeurism and one of outraging public decency.

Relowicz is due to appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Thursday 7 March 2019 and at Hull Crown Court on Monday 11 March 2019.

