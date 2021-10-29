Hull man jailed for beating his dog with a metal pole - and given lifetime ban from keeping animals

Anthony Paul Robinson, 26, has been sentenced to 16 weeks in prison for what magistrates described as an “horrendous attack”.

CCTV captured the moment the dog, called Tyson, entered a lift of a building on Valiant Drive in Hull followed by Robinson, who was brandishing what looked like a metal pole. He proceeded to lash out at Tyson who was cornered in the lift. A vet reviewing the footage said: “I have little doubt that the dog was in fact forcefully struck multiple times”.

Tyson when he was rescued by the RSPCA

Police removed the male lurcher-type dog from the location and took him to RSPCA Hull & East Riding Branch.

RSPCA inspector Jilly Dickinson, who led the investigation for the animal welfare charity, took Tyson to a veterinary practice to be examined. Tyson was quiet and calm and did not show any signs of aggression even when his wounds were being examined.

Vets found Tyson had a large graze on his rear right leg, a cut under his right eye and two broken teeth. X-rays revealed he had also sustained a broken jaw which required stabilising with screws. His broken teeth were removed and he was given only soft food for the following six weeks to allow his fractured jaw to heal. The vet concluded the injuries Tyson sustained caused him significant unnecessary pain.

During the sentencing hearing, magistrates commented it was a horrendous attack and an appalling incident.

Tyson, now called Goose, in a photo supplied by his new owners, who rehomed him

In addition to the lifetime disqualification from keeping all animals, which he can not apply to terminate for five years, Robinson was ordered to pay £180 costs and a £128 victim surcharge.