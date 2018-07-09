Hull man wanted by police had been living in Leeds

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a Hull man who is wanted for breaching his bail conditions.

Mahfuzur Tarafdar, 31, had been living at an address in the Harehills area of Leeds but police said he had not been seen there for some time.

A Humberside Police spokesman today said there have been a number of sightings of Tarafdar in Hull, with the last one being on June 17.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information about his whereabouts is urged to call the force on 101, quoting reference 16/50822/17.

