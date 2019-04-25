Human leg found near old railway track in Grimsby

A human leg has been found on a path in New Waltham in Grimsby.

Humberside Police were called to the New Waltham Peaks parkway path at 6.45am on Thursday morning after a member of the public made the grim discovery.

Police have cordoned off an area close to New Waltham Village Hall.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Nicholson said: “Officers are currently on the path near to the old railway track at Louth Road, New Waltham.

“We are in the very early stages of the investigation however it is suspected to be a lower limb.

“A cordon is in place and people are asked to please avoid the area and allow officers to carry out enquiries as part of the investigation.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 85 of 25/04/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”