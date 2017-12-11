Human trafficker wanted by police is arrested in West Yorkshire

A man who was wanted on a European Arrest Warrant has been captured by police in West Yorkshire.

Atilla Foeldesi, 45, was being hunted by the authorities in connection with crimes committed in Hungary.

He had been sentenced to more than five years in prison for various offences, including human trafficking and theft.

West Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information on his whereabouts at the start of the month.

The force said Foeldesi, who was also known to use the name Foldesi, had been living in the Beeston area of Leeds.

A police spokesman today said that Foeldesi had been arrested on Saturday evening in the West Yorkshire area.

He added: "The public and media are thanked for sharing the appeal."