Humberside Police believe that as restrictions are lifted on July 19, more people will be taking holidays, leaving their properties empty and a target for burglars.

The force is urging people to make it tougher for thieves by ensuring people lock all their doors and windows, even when they are at home.

Detective Inspector Simon Vickers said: "Around a third of all burglaries are carried out by opportunist thieves getting in through an open window or door.

“We often see an increase in ‘sneak in’ burglaries in the summer months, but there are things that you can do yourself that will make it hard for burglars to get access to your property in the first place.”

Police are urging people not to leave their homes looking unoccupied and are advising homeowners to leave inside lights on timers so it looks like a house is lived in.

People are also urged not to advertise they are gong away on social media and also make sure they keep their vehicles locked away and in a garage out of sight if possible while they are away.

“We know how devastating a burglary is for people and we will be there for you if you become a victim and investigate the crime.

“Any information that is given to us is acted on, so if you suspect anyone is handling stolen goods, please let us know.

“By using these crime prevention methods, you can also help out older relatives and your neighbours to make sure their homes are secured too.”