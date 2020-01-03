Hunt for man who 'pushed sandwich' into shop worker's face at Yorkshire train station

Have your say

Police are hunting a man who pushed a sandwich into a shop worker's face at Sheffield Midland station.

The man is reported to have tired leaving the shop without paying for the sandwich at around 5.45pm on December 20.

The man is reported to have tired leaving the shop without paying for the sandwich at around 5.45pm on December 20.

When challenged by the staff member he forced the sandwich into her face while it was still in its container.

British Transport Police have now released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 1900190344.