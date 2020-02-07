Hushed courtroom hears about final movements of Yorkshire victims of Manchester Arena bombing

An injured Yorkshire mum fought to save her daughter's life in the moments after the Manchester Arena bombing, the Old Bailey has heard.

The final movements of each of the 22 victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack were detailed as the murder trial of alleged bomb plotter Hashem Abedi continues.

Emergency services at the scene of the Manchester Arena bombing in May 2017. Picture: SWNS

Details of each of the victims, listed in the 22 counts of murder the defendant faces, were read out to a hushed courtroom at the Old Bailey by prosecutor Duncan Penny QC.

They included Sorell Leczkowski, 14, from Adel, Leeds; Courtney Boyle, a 19-year-old Leeds Beckett University student; Kelly Brewster, 32, from Sheffield; Wendy Fawell, 50, from Otley, and Angelika and Marcin Klis, a couple from York.

The court heard Sorrell had been not been in the audience of the Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017.

Her sister and a friend had been to watch the show though and Sorrell was waiting to meet them in the foyer with her mum Samantha Leczkowski and grandmother Pauline Healey.

Despite being injured in the blast herself, Sorrell's mum tried to resuscitate her daughter with the help of police officers. They were unable to revive her and she was declared dead at the scene.

Kelly, who worked as a claims assessor, had gone to the concert with her sister Claire Booth and her niece Hollie Booth, 12.

At the time of the detonation all three were crossing the foyer, walking in line with Claire in front and Kelly at the rear.

After the blast, Claire and her daughter were able to run a short distance before Hollie was unable to go any further.

Claire returned to the foyer to find Kelly unresponsive and was declared dead at the scene.

Jurors were also told about the final movements of Courtney, who had been studying in Leeds but came from Gateshead originally.

Her mum, Deborah Boyle, was the partner of Philip Tron, who was also killed in the atrocity.

Courtney, her mum, Philip and his mum, June Tron, had travelled to Manchester as Courtney's sister was attending the concert.

They spent the evening in Manchester until around 10pm, when Courtney and Philip left his partner and mum in their car nearby to collect Courtney's sister.

They were in the foyer at the time of the detonation. Courtney was declared dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, mother-of-two Wendy had taken her 15-year-old daughter, her daughter's boyfriend and his brother to attend the concert along with Caroline Davies, the mum of the boys.

The two women stayed together and returned to the arena at the end of the concert to collect the children.

Wendy had been crossing the foyer at the time of the detonation, jurors were told.

Angelika Klis, a 39-year-old shop assistant, was the partner of Marcin Klis, 42, a taxi driver, who lived in York.

They had married in Poland in 1996 and divorced 10 years later. They were only separated for a short time but never re-married.

They were in the arena's foyer to collect their daughters, aged 20 and 14. The couple both died at the scene.

The court was also taken through the final chilling movements of suicide bomber Salman Abedi, seconds before he brought murderous carnage to the city.

CCTV stills tracking the 22-year-old's journey to the venue were played on large screens in court number two at the Old Bailey on Friday morning.

The footage showed Abedi carrying a rucksack containing the home-made bomb, leaving his home and making his way to his final destination.

He went inside a toilet cubicle nearby then waited an hour before detonating his device, packed with screws and bolts for shrapnel, as thousands of men, women and children streamed out at the end of the concert at around 10.30pm.

Prosecutors say Abedi's Manchester-born brother, Hashem, now also 22, was complicit in sourcing and stockpiling components for the bomb.

Hashem denies 22 counts of murder, one count of attempted murder encompassing the injured survivors, and conspiring with his brother to cause explosions.

The court previously heard that the brothers allegedly duped friends and associates into helping to buy components of homemade explosive TATP, while switching vehicles and phones to ensure their actions went undetected.

They used an empty house to take delivery of the chemicals ordered on Amazon using others' bank details and fake emails, it was alleged.

The trial, which is listed to last for eight weeks, will resume on Monday.