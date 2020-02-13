"I find myself in a dark place every day": Daughter tells court of family's 'torture' over death of Leeds pensioner struck down and killed by lorry

Have your say

The heartbroken daughter of a Leeds pensioner killed when a lorry reversed over has told of the "indescribable torture" her family have suffered since her death.

Driver Dunston Dean Wainwright was jailed today for 10 months after admitting causing death by careless driving in Garforth in January last year.

Kathleen Wilkinson died after being struck by lorry being driven by scaffold Dunstan Dean Wainwright

The 35-year-old had not seen Kathleen Wilkinson as she stopped in the road while he reversed his 7.5 tonne lorry out of Halliday Court and onto Main Street, before driving off still unaware.

The 71-year-old died from multiple injuries at the scene.

Mr Wilkinson's daughter Wendy Lilley read out a victijm impact statement at Leeds Crown Court during Wainwright's sentencing.

She was only a short distance away from where her mother was killed and saw her body lying in the road, covered in a white duvet.

She said she screamed when it was confirmed her mother was dead.

Fighting back tears she said: "My mum was gone. I was never going to tell her that I love her.

"The thought of her lying on that cold ground in that car park is heartbreaking.

"It is indescribable torture. I have to come to terms with the horrific way she died.

"I find myself in a dark place everyday."

She told the court she had previously suffered from post-natal depression and was now taking anti-depressants.

She said it was also taking its toll on her marriage.,

She added: "I'm fighting every day not to go to that place.

"I wake up every day in hell.

"I do not find enjoyment in anything anymore, even watching my daughter I'm just going through the motions.

"I battle every day hoping with time it will get better."