A murder victim was found with a slit throat and at least two stab wounds when emergency services arrived at his Sheffield flat, a court heard.

Glenn Boardman, 59, was found in the bedroom of his home in Steven Close, Chapeltown, at around 1am on June 26.

Glenn Boardman.

Michael Goddard, his neighbour, is on trial at Sheffield Crown Court accused of his murder.

READ MORE: Firefighters called to smoking car on busy Sheffield road

Jurors heard evidence from paramedic Andrew Sanderson who said when he arrived, Goddard was waiting outside the flats and told him: "He's in there, he has collapsed. I think he is dead."

Running through Mr Sanderson’s witness statement, prosecutor, Peter Moulson QC, said Goddard had a towel wrapped around his left hand when the paramedic arrived.

Once inside the flat, Mr Sanderson said Mr Boardman was in his bedroom on 'all fours' in a tight space between his bed and a desk.

He said his back was exposed and his tracksuit bottoms were pulled down slightly.

READ MORE: Anniversary of devastating Sheffield arson attack which killed three approaches

Police officer Sgt Adam Webster told the court that police originally attended the wrong address but said it was only 'three or four minutes' away from that of Mr Boardman.

Andrew O'Byrne QC, defending, told the court Goddard was arrsted within around 24 minutes of police arriving at the scene, which was ‘quick’.

But Sgt Webster said: “That could be some people’s perception.”

PC Jenna Shepherd, who also attended the scene on the night of the murder, told the court how Goddard was the 'calmest witness she'd ever seen in that situation' and added that she thought his account of events was ‘rehearsed’.

Running through PC Shepherd’s statement, Mr Moulson said: “Goddard said he was in his property upstairs. He had heard Glenn’s voice shout: ‘Mick, Mick’.

“Goddard said he got dressed and made his way to Glenn’s property. The defendant said he knew the door would be open as Glenn never locked it, he never shut his windows and that he normally had a fan on.”

Mr Moulson said Goddard saw an unknown man by the bedside table who then tried to dive through the window but ‘slipped and slid on the window ledge’ before tumbling out of it.

READ MORE: Doncaster boy on the mend after attempted murder

He said: “The defendant stated that he tried to grad hold of the male but when the male was outside on a bench he raised his hand slashed the defendant with a knife.”

PC Sheppherd also said when she arrested Goddard on suspicion of murder he said: “I knew that was coming.”

She added that, following his arrest, he was taken to hospital due to wounds to his hands and following treatment he said: “I could kill someone.”

Goddard, 51 of Steven Close, Chapeltown denies murder.

The trial continues.