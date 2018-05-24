'I really wanna shoot up the school': How two boys planned Columbine-inspired attack in North Yorkshire

Two boys have been convicted of plotting a Columbine-inspired shooting at their school in Northallerton, North Yorkshire.

Here is a timeline of events relating to the case:

Photo issued by North East CTU of chat between defendants where the older boy suggests they should 'shoot up the school' .

- April 20, 1999 - Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold carry out a deadly shooting at the Columbine High School in Colorado.

- May 5, 2017 - In the UK, the two teenagers both download a document which provides, among other things, instructions on manufacturing bombs.

- May 16 - The younger boy messages the older boy, telling him he "can't be bothered any more". The older boy responds by saying: "If you're gonna kill yourself, shoot up the school."

- June - The older boy starts dating a girl. In her evidence to court, she claimed they initially hit it off, but over time "the darker stuff started".

- September 4 - The older defendant carves his name on to the girl's lower back. She would later describe reluctantly consenting as "the biggest mistake I've ever made".

- September 8 - The younger boy messages his co-conspirator to say: "I really wanna shoot up the school."

- September 27 - The same boy tells a schoolgirl of the plan to carry out a shooting at the school.

- September 28 - Police officers interview the two boys separately. The younger says he confessed to get his co-accused to stop, whilst the other denies any plotting.

- October 22 - A search of the boy's hideout uncovers a rucksack filled with wires, screws and a bottle of liquid. Prosecutors claim these were instruments for building a weapon.

- October 23 - The older boy is arrested.

- October 25 - The other teenager voluntarily attends a police station with his mother.

- May 24, 2018 - The two teenage boys are convicted of conspiracy to murder at Leeds Crown Court.