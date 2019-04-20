Ilkley Moor fire: 50 acres of Moorland on fire after hot weather

Fire crews are currently battling a Moorland fire on Ilkley Moor after one of the hottest days of the year so far.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have sad that around 50 acres of Moorland is involved in fire.

Moorland fire at Ilkley Moor. Credit: Ilkley Chat

This is moorland situated to the north of Dick Hudsons pub and the Cow and Calf.

Ilkley residents posted photos of the blaze on Twitter.

Read more: Leeds soaks up the beautiful bank holiday sunshine - but will it last?

One person commented: "We stood at the top of our street for ten minutes and the flames double in size across the moors. Not sure how fire service will get across. So much wildlife up there. Hope the bunnies run away #Ilkley."

The smoke above Ilkley. Pic credit: Dr Peterson-Wagner

Another person said on Twitter that they could see the fire "spreading very quickly with large flames."

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have said that firefighters are on the ground using aqua backbacks, beaters and leaf blowers to try and put out the fire.

Fire engines from Bingley, Shipley, Keighley and Rawdon are at the scene along with the specialist wildfire unit from Keighley.

Read more: Man injured after being slashed by machete in broad daylight on Leeds street