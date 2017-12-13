Illegal cigarettes seized at shop raids across Leeds

Police seized in the region of £50,000 worth of illegal cigarettes in raids on seven shops yesterday.

Officers from the Inner West team staged a joint operation with West Yorkshire Trading standards at off licences in the Armley and Bramley areas.

Police seize illegal goods.

They searched seven businesses and three failed.

Illegal cigarettes were seized from two shops in Armley and a large amount seized from a shop at Bramley shopping centre. Police say they were worth £50,000 and a van was also seized.

A spokesperson said: "Trading standards are continuing with the investigation in to the premises. Due to the success more operations like this will be planned in the new year."