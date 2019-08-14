Incoming flights targeted by lasers at Leeds Bradford Airport

Have your say

A police helicopter was forced to escort planes into Leeds Bradford Airport last night after incoming flights were targeted by lasers.

There were two sightings of lasers at 11.30pm on Tuesday, August 13 and at 12.48am on Wednesday, August 14.

The lasers were seen by two incoming Jet2 flights, the first arriving from Alicante and the second arriving from Fuerteventura.

The first incident was reported four miles from the runway and the second sighting is thought to have been from the A65 and Cardigan Fields Retail Park in Kirkstall.

West Yorkshire Police was alerted and police helicopters were dispatched to escort other incoming flights into the airport.

Safety procedures were activated but the airport remained open.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport said: “We can confirm that two inbound flights reported a laser on approach to Leeds Bradford Airport last night.

"The necessary safety procedures were immediately activated, which resulted in Air Traffic Control deploying a police helicopter to escort incoming flights.

"We can confirm that the airport is fully open and receiving flights.

"We are liaising with West Yorkshire Police regarding the incident and will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

West Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment but could not confirm whether any arrests had been made.

