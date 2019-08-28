Incredible photos show aftermath of A19 crash in North Yorkshire that teenage driver walked away from

An 18-year-old whose Ford Fiesta was completely wrecked after he crashed into a lorry on the A19 managed to escape with minor injuries.

The collision happened just before 8am on Wednesday morning, when the teenage driver's car crossed the central reservation of the northbound A19 near Exelby Services in Hambleton.

Both drivers escaped unhurt

It then hit a lorry travelling south on the route between Middlesbrough and North Yorkshire.

Photos taken by a police officer who attended the scene show the hatchback almost completely destroyed by the collision with the flatbed HGV - yet the teenager had a miraculous escape.

He was freed by firefighters but was discharged from hospital later the same day with no significant injuries. The lorry driver was also unhurt.

The driver crossed the central reservation and collided with a lorry travelling south

North Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses to the accident near Ingleby Arncliffe on the edge of the North York Moors.

The A19 was closed until 11.30am for recovery and road repairs.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Mark Patterson. You can also email Mark.Patterson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

The incident reference number is 12190159041.