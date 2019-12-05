Inquest of Yorkshire student who mysteriously vanished set to take place today

Have your say

An inquest into the disappearance of an East Yorkshire student who mysteriously vanished almost a decade ago is due to take place today.

Bishop Burton College student Russell Bohling vanished on March 2, 2010, after he left his family homes in West Ella, near Hull.

Bishop Burton College student Russell Bohling vanished on March 2, 2010, after he left his family homes in West Ella, near Hull.

His Renault Clio car was found at Bempton Cliffs the following day.

An inquest will take place at Hull Coroner's Court today, despite the 18-year-old's body never being found.

A huge search operation involving Humberside Police, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service and the Coastguard was launched to find Russell following his disappearance.

Searches were also carried out at the Bohling family's holiday home at Ravenscar in North Yorkshire.

Two years after Bohling's disappearance, his family found his best pair of training shoes at the holiday home, which they are convinced he was wearing on the day he disappeared.

Russell’s family believe he was murdered but the police have always treated it as a missing person case.