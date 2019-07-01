Investigation continues into antifreeze attack on mum and two-year-old boy in Lidl car park

No arrests have yet been made over a liquid attack on a woman and her two-year-old boy at a Leeds supermarket car park, police say.

The victims were attacked at the Lidl car park in Gipton on Saturday when a substance later found to be anti-freeze was thrown at them.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the scene on Oak Tree Lane at 7.16pm.

The assault occurred when the 27-year-old female victim, who was in a car with her son, got into an argument with two men in a black Toyota Yaris, one of whom threw the substance at them.

The men fled the scene and the woman and child were treated for skin irritation. Their injuries are not thought to leave long-lasting effects.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the assault, and that no one has been arrested in connection. They are also still appealing to anybody who witnessed what happened.

A spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing following an incident in a supermarket car park in Gipton, Leeds on Saturday, in which a non-corrosive substance was thrown over a woman and child.

"Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or who saw the suspects leave the scene. One of them is described as a black, stocky, of medium height and in his mid 30s with a shaven head."

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Leeds District Police on 101 referencing crime number 13190329324. Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101Livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.