Investigation continues into imitation weapons found at Kirkstall Brewery student accommodation in Leeds

Police have released a man arrested after imitation weapons were found at student accommodation in Leeds, although he remains under active investigation.

Officers called in Army bomb disposal experts yesterday after they attended the Kirkstall Brewery halls of residence in Broad Lane and discovered suspected weapons.

They had been acting on information about possible firearms inside a flat at the site, which provides accommodation for up to 800 Leeds Beckett University students.

Police earlier said that a grenade-type device was confirmed as an imitation and two deactivated firearms were also found.

It led to the arrest of a 19-year-old man at an address in Scunthorpe.

In an update this afternoon, a police spokesman said the man had been released under investigation.

A Leeds Beckett University spokesman said: “We assisted police while they investigated this incident.

"A small number of students were evacuated as a precaution and students were able to return that evening.”