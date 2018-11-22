Is this your massive Earthmover? West Yorkshire Police searching for owner of abandoned mega machine

Police in Yorkshire are searching for the owner of a gigantic Earthmover digger which was found abandoned.

Police have recovered the weighty truck near Boston Spa.

An appeal on the force's Wildlife Crime account has now had more than 1,500 shares as officers try to find out how such a beast of a machine came to be dumped.

If it was stolen and dumped, it would have been some joyride. Volvo Earthmovers can carry up to 55,000 KG when fully loaded, with a maximum of 639 horsepower - more powerful than some Ferraris.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers have recovered a Volvo Earthmover this morning from near to Boston Spa, Wetherby.

"Checks are being made to try locate the owner. Please share far and wide as we are unsure where this has been taken from. Any info please call 101 and quote ref 13180584055"