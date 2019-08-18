'It has been a year of complete heartbreak and we need justice for Kav' say family of 21-year-old stabbed to death

The heartbroken family of a 21-year-old Sheffield man have paid an emotional tribute to him on the one year anniversary of his death.

Kavan Brissett was found critically injured in Langsett Walk, Sheffield after being stabbed on the evening of Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

Kavan Brissett was found critically injured in Langsett Walk, Sheffield after being stabbed on the evening of Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

He tragically died in hospital four days later.

His murderers still remain at large.

In a statement, his family said: "Although it’s been a whole year since our son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and friend was taken away, it feels just like yesterday that Kav was here laughing and joking.

“Despite it being a year of complete heartbreak, the kind words, videos and pictures that people continue to share assure us that Kav will never be forgotten. He is constantly on the minds of all who were lucky enough to have him in their lives and it is still so raw for us.

“We are in the middle of our grieving process but perhaps healing will become easier when Kav is brought some justice. We ask that any information that anyone has, no matter how big or small, is handed over to the police as not only could it could be vital to their investigation, but it will help a devastated family find some peace in the midst of chaos.”

Read more: The impact of knife crime on the streets of Yorkshire

The detective leading the probe for South Yorkshire Police re-visited the murder scene earlier this week and appealed for those with information on the killing to come forward.

The force also re-released CCTV footage of a man they believe could hold vital information about the murder.

Detectives want to trace 30-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who is also known as ‘Reggie’ and has links to Broomhall.

He was treated for facial injuries at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital’s minor injuries clinic on the night Kavan was attacked.

Farrah returned to the hospital the following morning then left Sheffield and was last seen in Cardiff, where the trail ran cold.

Detectives believe it is possible that Farrah may have fled the county.

Read more: Offer of £5,000 reward for information leading to arrest of Ahmed Farrah after Sheffield man Kavan Brissett's death

A £5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest is available from Crimestoppers.

Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore said: “One year on and our efforts to find Farrah are continuing. However, we need your help. Someone knows where Farrah is, where he has been staying or where he has gone.

“I’d like to appeal to those people to get in touch with us, and also remind you that you could actually be committing an offence if you have been letting him stay with you, knowing he is wanted.

“I do believe there are people who have information and who haven’t yet come forward. There is also a chance that Farrah may have left the country, and checks have been carried out with the relevant agencies and authorities, however we have not been able to confirm this.

“Please, think of Kavan’s family who need answers as to what happened to their son. If you have any information at all, don’t hesitate to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 827 of August 14.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.