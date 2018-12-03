James Thomas wanted after Selby assault

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a wanted Selby man.

James Thomas, 26, is wanted in connection with an assault that was reported in November in Selby.

Officers believe Thomas knows he is wanted by police, but is refusing to hand himself in, they said.

He has links to Selby, and may be in the town.

Anyone who sees Thomas, or knows his whereabouts, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC Dan Kirven.

Quote reference 12180211841 when passing information.