Jealous boyfriend attacked his partner with a fork and broke her rib

A jealous boyfriend attacked his partner with a fork and kicked her with such force that he broke her rib.

Curtis Tonks was locked up for 20 months over the cowardly violence on his teenage partner at her home in Pontefract.

Tonks told the victim to lie to hospital staff about her injuries after one assault so he would not be arrested.

The 21-year-old also sent text messages to the victim and her mother urging them not to report him to police.

Leeds Crown Court heard Tonks formed a relationship with the victim last year when she was 17 but she was 18 when the attacks took place in March this year.

Tonks accused the woman of being unfaithful and demanded to see her mobile phone.

He pushed her before throwing a fork at her head. The wound caused a scar.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, said Tonks had a panic attack when he saw the injury and had to be comforted by the victim.

Tonks then attacked his partner again four days later, on March 26.

He demanded to look through her phone and became angry when he saw she had added a male contact to Snapchat.

Tonks called her a s*** before headbutting her in the face.

She suffered swelling to her forehead.

Tonks then slapped her, forced her to the ground and kicked her with such force that he fractured a rib.

Mr Ahmed said the victim was screaming with pain but the defendant told her "he did not care and would kill her and do time for her."

The victim refused Tonks' request to lie about how she was injured when she went to hospital.

Police were informed and he was arrested.

He later sent text messages to the victim and her mother saying his life would be ruined if he was convicted.

Jailing Tonks, Judge Andrew Stubbs, QC, said: "You were solely concerned with yourself."

Tonks, of Park Drive, Lofthouse, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one of common assault.

Kate Riekstina, mitigating, said Tonks was "jealous and in a rage" when he committed the offences.

She added that Tonks needed help to control his temper.

Tonks was also made the subject of a restraining order banning him from contacting the victim or going near her home.