Joyrider caused £60,000 of damage by crashing pal's high-powered Audi in Leeds street

An unlicensed driver caused £60,000 worth of damage when he crashed his pal's high-powered sports car after taking it on a "joyride" without permission.

Samuel Pritchatt-Collins slammed the Audi SQ5 into two parked cars after losing control of the vehicle on Sandhill Oval, Alwoodley, Leeds.

The Audi struck a Volkswagen Golf, which had to be written off, and also struck a Mercedes.

Leeds Crown Court heard the Audi belonged to Pritchatt-Collins's friend

Alisha Kaye, prosecuting, said the car owner went to the defendant's home in Meanwood to watch boxing on TV on April 22 this year.

He went home at the end of the night and left his car outside Pritchatt-Collins's home along with the keys.

The defendant took the car for a drive the following evening.

Miss Kaye said the total damage caused in the collision was between £50,000 and £60,000.

Most of the damage was caused to the Audi.

The prosecutor said the defendant did not have a driving licence.

Pritchatt-Collins, of Parkland Drive, Meanwood, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking.

Kenton Sergeant, mitigating, described his client's actions as "a colossally stupid error".

He said: "It's the actions of someone who was interested in what was, frankly, a really nice car.

"He lost control of it at a bend."

Pritchatt-Collins was given a 12 months prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work and take part in a 30-day rehabilitation program.

Recorder Dafydd Enoch, QC, said: "This offence is in my view really rather serious.

"You did not have a licence and you chose to get in to an expensive car to have a little joyride.

"It is pure luck that there was not somebody walking along the pavement who might have been killed.

"With a degree of reluctance I am prepared to give you a chance."