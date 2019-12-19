Jury retires to consider verdict in trial of former professional boxer accused of murdering Christopher Lewis in Leeds doorstep shooting

Have your say

A jury has retired in the trial of a former professional boxer accused of murder over a Leeds gangland shooting.

The Leeds Crown Court jury has spent five weeks listening to evidence in the trial of Denzil Brown Senior, who denies involvement in the doorstep shooting of Christopher Lewis.

Crime scene on Reginald Street, Chapeltown, after the fatal shooting of Christopher Lewis in August 2018.

Mr Lewis, 24, was shot in the head outside his home on Reginald Street, Chapeltown, on August 1 last year

Gunman Steven Grey and Jonathan Gledhill - who acted as a "stalker" - were convicted of murdering Mr Lewis following a trial in July.

The jury was told Mr Lewis was targeted because he was a member of a rival drug dealing gang called The Flock.

Three others - Denzil Browne Junior, Owen Clarke and Lewis Pearce - were found guilty of assisting an offender following the July trial.

Pearce, 27, previously of Sholebroke Street, Chapeltown, Browne Junior, 23, of Oaklands Crescent, Gipton, and Clarke, 26, of Haw Avenue, Yeadon, helped the killers get away from the Chapeltown area afterwards.

Grey, 38, of Town Street, Armley, fired the fatal shot before he and 38-year-old Gledhill, of Dib Lane, Roundhay, fled the scene.

Brown Senior, of Parkfield Court, Morley, is standing trial alone.

He denies murder and has told the jury he had never met the two men who were convicted of murdering Mr Lewis.

The prosecution claim Brown Senior, 50, drove Grey and Gledhill away from Chapeltown in his car following the shooting.

Prosecutors allege Brown Senior dropped Grey and Gledhill off at the border of Chapeltown and Chapel Allerton before returning to the area where the killing happened.

Father-of-ten Brown Senior told the jury that he had been in the area around the time of the killing but had been visiting family and friends to deliver presents he had brought back from a holiday to Florida.

Prosecutors claim Brown Senior got involved in the "execution" of Mr Lewis after his son Browne Junior was seriously injured when he was attacked by Flock gang members in a violent clash in Leeds city centre three days earlier

Browne Junior was attacked with an axe and a scythe and suffered injuries including a slash wound on his back.

Brown Senior was arrested in connection with Mr Lewis' murder on December 12 last year, more than four months after the shooting.

