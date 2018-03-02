“Just give up and let them go," Harrogate family appeal for return of four stolen dogs

Thieves responsible for a ‘horrendous’ break-in where four beloved dogs were stolen in Harrogate have been called upon to give up and let them go.

Pugs Delilah, Piglet, Mary and French Bulldog Fanny were taken on Friday February 23 from their home in Huby. Thieves smashed their way through a glass backdoor to the property, taking the dogs and several items.

Owner Amy Grant said she was left speechless when she returned home.

She said: “I couldn’t speak when I got there, I can’t even now describe to you now how I felt. It was horrendous. Its one thing knowing that we had been burgled and our windows smashed, but another to know they have taken our pets.

"They are part of the family, I feel like my extended children have been taken away. Everyone knows we have the dogs and everyone knows how much we love them. My children cannot even remember us never having them. They are just part of us.”

Support has poured in for the family, friends and neighbours scouring online adverts for dogs being sold online.

While appealing for their return Mrs Grant said she was especially concerned over Fanny, who was pregnant at the time she was stolen.

She said: “This is terrifying me, they are likely not educated on what to do. They may need to take her for treatment to a vet for a c-section, but be too scared to take her.

She added: “Just give up and let them go, you don’t need to have them and you should not have broken into our home.”

The family are asking that the appeal continue to be shared