Keen footballer, 14, goes missing from Tesco in Thirsk on her way to school

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing from a Tesco supermarket on her way to school.

Police are searching for Freya Pull, who was seen in the store at around 8.40am on Friday and again around 40 minutes later, when she was spotted walking away from Thirsk town centre on St James Green towards Long Street.

Freya, a keen footballer who plays for a local team, did not turn up for school.

Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries including searches of a number of different areas.

They say her disappearance is out of character and they are concerned for her safety.

Freya has long, light brown hair and is believed to have been wearing school uniform, a black backpack and black hat when she went missing. However, she may now be wearing a beige hooded top with ‘Syre’ written on it in pink and a black padded jacket.

Officers believe she is more likely to be in a rural area than an urban one, and are urging people to report any possible sightings immediately. Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quite reference 12100021779.