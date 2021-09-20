Killamarsh deaths: Father and grandparents of two children killed in tragic family murder name them

Floral tributes at the scene in Killamarsh

Sheffield dad Jason Bennett said two of the victims were his son John, 13, and daughter Lacey, 11.

Their mother, named locally as Terri Harris, and an unidentified friend of Lacey also died. A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

The three children were all pupils at Oakwood Academy City in Sheffield.

Mr Bennett, who attended the scene to lay flowers with his parents Trevor and Debbie Bennett, was on holiday when he was told the news of his children's deaths.

Mr Bennett stayed at the scene on Chandos Crescent for more than half an hour, clearly distraught and being comforted.

Asked about his feelings as left, he said “heartbroken; million pieces; shattered”.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: “I’m broken, I just want to kiss my babies. I just want to kiss them and hold them. TikTok Queen and my beautiful boy, they were beautiful.”

His message to his daughter left with flowers at the scene said: “To Lacey, my TikTok queen.

“Lost without you. Look after your big brother and don’t wind him up. Soon I will be there to kiss you, hold you tight and make it all better.”

His message to his son said: “To John, my beautiful son, keep your kind heart shining while the angels are looking after you for me.”

His mother Mrs Bennett said: “I can’t understand why he had to take them all. Why take the kids? We are just heartbroken.”

She said both children loved football - Lacey was a “proper” girl and John enjoyed his computers.

She said: “I don’t know how he’ll (Jason) come through this. He’s going to need a lot of strength."