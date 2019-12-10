Killer admits stabbing man to death outside busy Yorkshire cinema

A man has today pleaded guilty to stabbing to death a young man who was waiting to watch a film at a busy Yorkshire cinema.

Noel Ramsey fatally stabbed Fahim Hersi, 22,outside Cineworld at Valley Centertainment in Sheffield on the evening of September 21, last year, after a fight broke out between two groups of men.

Noel Ramsey pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Mr Hersi was taken to hospital by his friends, but died from his injuries a short time later.

Following a complex investigation by South Yorkshire Police, Ramsey, of Nottingham Street, Sheffield was charged with murder in July.

Ramsey, 22, pleaded not guilty and went on trial for murder at the end of November, but today pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of manslaughter at Sheffield Crown Court.

The court heard how both Ramsey and Mr Hersi had gone to watch a film at the cinema on the fateful night with different groups of friends.

As they arrived at the busy complex a fight broke out and Ramsey was in a scuffle with another man who was carrying a knife.

Ramsey was stabbed in the leg and after his attacker dropped the knife and walked away he was approached by Mr Hersi.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer, senior investigating officer in the case, said: “At this point, Ramsey lashed out with the abandoned knife, stabbing Mr Hersi in the chest, delivering the blow that proved fatal at hospital just a short time later.

“As Mr Hersi was on the way to the Northern General with his friends, CCTV footage shows Ramsey walking away from the scene, carrying the knife and disposing of it near a bin. A second man, 22-year-old Layton Morris, is later seen removing it.”

After the incident, Ramsey went to hospital for treatment to his own wound and was arrested.

In the following months, detectives reviewed CCTV footage from multiple cameras, piecing together individual clips to create a timeline of the incident.

Morris, of Ferrers Street, Sheffield was charged with assisting an offender. He also went on trial but today changed his plea to guilty.

Both men will be sentenced tomorrow.

DCI Palmer said: “I am pleased we have secured guilty pleas in connection to Mr Hersi’s death.

“The investigation has been an incredibly complex process, which Mr Hersi’s family members have endured with great bravery and patience. They have been at the forefront of our minds throughout our enquiries.”

Superintendent Mel Palin, Head of Investigations in Sheffield, added: “This incident was a stark reminder of the tragedy that can result from carrying a knife. I want to reassure the public that a great deal of work is taking place in Sheffield to educate and inform our young people about the consequences of knife crime.

“It is important that I also mention the huge amount of enforcement activity being carried out by our teams across South Yorkshire on a daily basis to tackle the issue of knife crime in our communities.”