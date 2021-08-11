Ricardo Linton faces a life sentence for the murder of 33-year-old Mohammed Basharat at a taxi office in the city on October 20, 2001, after he was convicted by a jury at Bradford Crown Court this morning (Wednesday).

Mr Basharat was shot twice in the head using a .38 calibre handgun.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair had clipped wing mirrors earlier that day, resulting in an argument in which Linton threatened the victim that he was going to kill him.

Ricardo Linton is facing a life sentence after he was convicted of murdering Bradford taxi driver Mohammed Basharat. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Linton, 47, was also convicted of the attempted murder of Mr Basharat's colleague, Jamshad Khan, as the taxi offices on Park Lane.

Linton then fled to Jamaica before being extradited to the United States in 2004.

In the time he spent on the run from West Yorkshire Police, Linton was convicted of murder over a 1993 shooting in New York and given a minimum sentence of 25 years in the US.

While reaching the end of his sentence, procedures were carried out to extradite Linton back to the UK where he returned in September last year to stand trial for the Bradford murder 19 years prior.

He was finally convicted of both crimes today.