Killer who fatally attacked Whitby man is jailed

A man who viciously attacked and killed a man outside a pizza takeaway in Yorkshire has been jailed.

Anthony Welford died after being brutally beaten by Christopher Coakley outside the Porto Pizza takeaway in Whitby in the early hours of Sunday, February 24.

Porto Pizza in Whitby, where Christopher Coakley fatally attacked Anthony Welford

The attack caused 47-year-old Mr Welford to fall and sustain a serious head injury, before his attacker fled the scene.

The 28-year-old, who is from Nottinghamshire, pleaded guilty to manslaughter over the assault.

Leeds Crown Court heard on Thursday how members of the public rushed to Mr Welford's aid as he lay on the ground dying, calling an ambulance and putting him in the recovery position.

He was rushed to James Cook Hospital in Middlesborough where doctors found he had suffered severe brain damage in the attack. He remained in a critical condition but sadly died four days later.

Coakley was arrested shortly after the attack. North Yorkshire Police originally charged him with murder, although his plea to manslaughter was accepted by the courts.

He was jailed for eight years.

Speaking after the case, Detective Superintendent Allan Harder said: “This was an extremely tragic case where a man has lost his life at the hands of an aggressive attacker who then fled the scene showing no thought to the consequences of his actions.

The sentence given to Coakley reflects the seriousness of the offence he committed and the life-changing consequences for Mr Welford’s family. I hope this gives the family some closure to what has been a very difficult and distressing time.”