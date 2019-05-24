Knife blade taped to play area near Harrogate in 'nasty and deliberate attempt to injure a child'

A knife blade has been found taped to the monkey bars of a park's play area near Harrogate, in what police have described as a "nasty and deliberate attempt to cause injury to a child."

The Stanley knife blade was discovered yesterday at Killinghall village's park, known locally as 'The Glebe,' and police are now appealing for information about the horrific find.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The incident has been reported to us, and the local policing team are aware. We have also passed the information on to the council. This has been a nasty and deliberate attempt to cause injury to a child.

"Our thanks go to the parent who disposed of the blade and checked the park for other items. Thankfully, none were found. Anyone who has any information about who was responsible should pass it on to the police on 101, quoting incident 507 of 23 May."