Knife wielding 21-year-old terrorised McDonald's in series of raids in Bradford

A knife-wielding robber who terrorised staff at two McDonalds restaurants and two other stores in Bradford last November has been jailed for 10-and-a-half years.

Less than an hour after he was released from the city’s Trafalgar House police station 21-year-old Cameron Woodhead covered his face with a scarf and demanded money from the safe at the McDonalds premises on Valley Road.

During the late night raid the manager put banknotes and coins totalling about £500 into a carrier bag before Woodhead said “nice one” and left the restaurant.

Four days later Woodhead, of Idle Road, Bradford, tried to rob the Quencher off-licence on Norman Lane, again at knifepoint, but the male assistant was able to press the alarm as he got away from the defendant who had jumped onto the counter.

Having been “spooked” by the alarm Woodhead fled empty-handed, but just 10 minutes later he targeted a nearby Poundland store where staff were getting ready to close for the day.

Prosecutor Phillip Adams told Bradford Crown Court today (Fri) that a male shop assistant initially thought it was a joke when Woodhead again demanded cash, but after seeing the knife he ran off pursued by the defendant.

The man, who was fearing for his life, used a large storage cage to block Woodhead’s path and the defendant eventually left the store.

Mr Adams said a female member of staff was “frozen to the spot” and Woodhead threatened to kill her if she didn’t get out of his way as he fled.

The next morning Woodhead attacked another McDonalds on Enterprise Way and brandished a knife in front of a female assistant.

A manager at the premises was forced to hand over about £700 in cash and he was later unable to finish shift because of the incident.

Woodhead admitted two charges of robbery, two of attempted robbery and four of possession of a knife and his barrister Abigail Langford said he wanted to aplologise for the fear which he had caused.

The court heard that Woodhead had left fingerprints at the scene of one of the raids and had also been wearing distinctive clothing which helped police to identify him.

Miss Langford said the crimes were not sophisticated or professional in any way.

Jailing Woodhead Judge David Hatton QC said during the space of five or six days he had committed four offences and on each occasion he had used large knives to achieve his ends.

“Each of those offences, it is not difficult to imagine, caused terror to your victims, caused distress and on at least one occasion caused significant continuing pyschological damage,” the judge told Woodhead.