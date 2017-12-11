Knifepoint robber in hi-vis vest injured Dewsbury shopkeeper as he stole till

A shopkeeper in Dewsbury was injured by an armed robber who threatened him with a kitchen knife during a raid last night.

Detectives today issued an appeal for witnesses to the crime, which took place at an off licence in Staincliffe Road.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a man in a high visibility vest standing outside the premises for a few minutes before the offence took place.

The robber entered the shop shortly before 7.30pm and threatened the 59-year-old male shopkeeper with what was described as a kitchen knife.

He then grabbed at the till and tried to cut a cord attaching it to the counter, injuring the shopkeeper in the process.

The robber then ran off with the till, leaving the shop keeper with minor hand injuries.

Detective Inspector Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees District CID, said: “We are carrying out a number of enquiries into this robbery and would particularly like to speak with anyone who saw the incident or who saw a man matching the suspect’s description hanging around outside the store prior to the robbery itself.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who saw this man fleeing the scene carrying a grey Casio till immediately after the robbery took place."

The robber was described as being about 5ft 6in tall and had his face covered.

He was wearing a high visibility vest over a hooded grey tracksuit top with the hood up.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101, referencing crime number 13170576880.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.