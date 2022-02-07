Lamborghini driver seriously injured after being shot at while driving down Sheffield's trendy Ecclesall Road

The incident happened at 1.40am this morning when the victim, a 20-year-old man, was travelling in a black Lambo.

After the shores were fired, he then fled towards Whirlowdale Road where he got into a white Rolls-Royce with two occupants already inside; the trio then travelled towards Sheffield Rugby Club where they called emergency services.

Police attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital via ambulance after suffering serious injuries consistent with firearms discharge.

Ecclesall Road

The Lamborghini was later recovered in Whirlowdale Road, also with damage consistent with a firearm discharge. Police also discovered damage to the Rolls-Royce consistent with a firearm discharge, however the two other occupants were not injured.

Specialist officers were deployed to the area to conduct searches for those involved. Enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy said: “A cordon is currently in place in Ecclesall Road at the junction with Collegiate Crescent and a lane is out of use whilst officers continue their investigation. Please plan your route and avoid the area if you can.

“I know how distressing and worrying this incident will be for the local community and that of the wider Sheffield community.

The Lamborghini involved

“Please know that our investigation continues at pace and we have a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly to establish the exact circumstances of what took place this morning that led to a man being seriously injured.

“Our officers remain in the area to carry out their work, and additional patrols are in place to provide you with reassurance. If you see our officers, please do speak to them. They are there to help and support you.

“I’d also like to encourage anyone with information to come forward and report to police. No matter how small you think your information is, it could prove vital in our investigation.

“Were you in the area at the time? Did you see or hear anything suspicious? Do you know who might be involved?

“If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 53 of 7 February.”